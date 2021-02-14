Matthew Stafford admits there were a few teams he did not want to be traded to

Sharing is caring!

As we now know, as soon as the new NFL league year begins in March, the Detroit Lions will officially trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

In the days following that news breaking, reports surfaced that Stafford nixed a trade to the New England Patriots and their were even rumors that he also told the Lions not to trade him to the Carolina Panthers.

When Mitch Albom of the Detroit Free Press asked Stafford if it was true that he is not want to be traded to the Patriots, Stafford admitted that there were a few teams he did not have any to be traded to.

Is it accurate that you told the Lions you did not want to go to New England under any circumstance?

Well, what’s accurate is — and this is an incredible thing by them — I asked to go to a team that was ready to win a championship. And, you know, there were a few teams on that list. There were a few teams that were not on that list. And they were respectful of that and understood completely. I had thoughts and reasons for each one of them.

This should come as no surprise as the reason Stafford wants a fresh start is because he wants to win a Super Bowl before it’s time for him to retire.