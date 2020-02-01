33 F
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Matthew Stafford makes the Hall of Fame (kind of)

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell

Arnold Powell

There is no question about it that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been putting up Hall of Fame caliber passing stats throughout his career. But when all is said and done, will be actually get voted in?

Well, that story is still being written but thanks to an accomplishment Stafford achieved this past season, he is already in Canton (kind of).

Back in October, while playing against the Minnesota Vikings, Stafford completed a 36-yard pass to Danny Amendola near the end of the first quarter.

With the completion, Stafford reached the 40,000 passing yards plateau quicker than any quarterback in NFL history.

To honor Stafford, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has the ball Stafford completed to Amedola on display for the world to see.

Nation, do you think Matthew Stafford will be very get elected into the Hall of Fame?

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous article5 Toughest Detroit Tigers of all-time

