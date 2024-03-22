Maxx Crosby reveals team he would want to play for if Raiders were off the table

Maxx Crosby reveals team he would want to play for

Maxx Crosby, the all-pro edge rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders, recently made an intriguing revelation on The Rush Podcast. When asked which team he would choose if he couldn’t play for the Raiders, Crosby didn’t hesitate to express his admiration for the Detroit Lions.

Imagining a Powerhouse Defensive Line

While a move to the Lions seems highly unlikely given the significant trade assets Detroit would need to acquire Crosby, it’s certainly entertaining to imagine what the Lions’ defensive line would look like with him on board. Picture Crosby lining up alongside stars like Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and DJ Reader—a dream scenario that would undoubtedly strike fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks.

If the Raiders were off the table, what team would Maxx play for? 🤔 @NewEraCap



The Bottom Line – A Fantasy Worth Dreaming

Maxx Crosby’s desire to play for the Detroit Lions, albeit a distant dream, highlights the appeal of the team’s growing reputation and the potential of its defensive line. While fans may not see this dream become a reality, it’s a testament to the Lions’ allure and the respect they command among players in the league.