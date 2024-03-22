fb
A.J. Hoggard has hilarious wardrobe malfunction during Michigan State vs. Mississippi State game

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard has hilarious wardrobe malfunction during win over Mississippi State.

Photo of Kentucky girl goes viral following loss to Oakland University

Kentucky girl goes viral after Oakland University sharp shooter ruined her night!

Dylan Larkin Says Detroit Red Wings Feel They ‘Belong in the Playoffs’

Dylan Larkin Says Detroit Red Wings belong in the playoffs following Thursday's win over the Islanders.
W.G. Brady

Maxx Crosby reveals team he would want to play for if Raiders were off the table

Lions Notes

Maxx Crosby reveals team he would want to play for

Maxx Crosby, the all-pro edge rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders, recently made an intriguing revelation on The Rush Podcast. When asked which team he would choose if he couldn’t play for the Raiders, Crosby didn’t hesitate to express his admiration for the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions land DE Maxx Crosby has high praise

Imagining a Powerhouse Defensive Line

While a move to the Lions seems highly unlikely given the significant trade assets Detroit would need to acquire Crosby, it’s certainly entertaining to imagine what the Lions’ defensive line would look like with him on board. Picture Crosby lining up alongside stars like Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and DJ Reader—a dream scenario that would undoubtedly strike fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Maxx Crosby’s Dream Team: Las Vegas Raiders all-pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby expressed his desire to play for the Detroit Lions if he couldn’t play for the Raiders.
  2. An Unlikely Scenario: Although the idea of Crosby joining the Lions is enticing, it is highly improbable due to the significant assets Detroit would need to trade for a player the Raiders want to keep.
  3. Imagining a Formidable Defense: The prospect of Crosby teaming up with Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, and DJ Reader on the Lions’ defensive line is a dream scenario that would create a formidable defensive front.

The Bottom Line – A Fantasy Worth Dreaming

Maxx Crosby’s desire to play for the Detroit Lions, albeit a distant dream, highlights the appeal of the team’s growing reputation and the potential of its defensive line. While fans may not see this dream become a reality, it’s a testament to the Lions’ allure and the respect they command among players in the league.

College Sports

Oakland University vs. North Carolina State Game Time Released

The Oakland University vs. North Carolina State Game Time has been revealed.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson Lacks Height but He Does Not Lack Swagger

Detroit Lions CB Amik Robertson is saying all the right things.
Red Wings News Reports

Dylan Larkin Injury Update: Derek Lalonde says Red Wings Captain will be a ‘Post morning skate eval’

The latest Dylan Larkin Injury update has gotten the attention of Red Wings fans.
Red Wings News Reports

Simon Edvinsson touts his development after being recalled by Detroit Red Wings

To the rescue? Simon Edvinsson's arrival in Detroit comes at a crucial juncture for the Red Wings.
Pistons News Reports

NBA Takes Action: Evan Fournier Fined for Outburst After Pistons Loss to Heat

Evan Fournier Fined for his post game antics.
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

