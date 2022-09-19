Maybe the Detroit Tigers don’t have a new GM after all

Scott Harris will be the Tigers new President of Baseball Operations

Earlier today, we passed along the breaking news that the Detroit Tigers are hiring Scott Harris to be their new GM and President of Baseball Operations.

Well, maybe we need to pump the brakes a bit as the Tigers have officially named Harris as their President of Baseball Operations, but as you can see below, there is no mention about him also being the General Manager.

A new chapter of Tigers baseball is just beginning. Today, the Tigers have named Scott Harris the club’s President of Baseball Operations. pic.twitter.com/HWn9J51PMA — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 19, 2022

As noted by Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Al Avila‘s previous title was Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager so it is interesting that Harris does not have GM as part of his title.

As of now, this remains an unanswered question. The team's press release introduced Scott Harris as "President of Baseball Operations." Al Avila's previous title: executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager https://t.co/YV9z2ofzYz — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) September 19, 2022

The Tigers will officially introduce Harris as their President of Baseball Operations on Tuesday and we would assume we will get some more clarity at that time.

From Earlier:

As noted by Passan, “Harris’ rise in the industry has been meteoric and he’s been seen as a future front-office star. Now, he’ll run the show in Detroit.”

Harris got his start in baseball operations as he was part of the Theo Epstein front office with the Chicago Cubs, where he quickly earned an assistant general manager role.

Following his time with the Cubs, Harris was hired by the Giants under Farhan Zaidi.

Nation, how do you like this hire?

The Detroit Tigers are hiring San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations, sources tell ESPN. Harris' rise in the industry has been meteoric and he's been seen as a future front-office star. Now he'll run the show in Detroit. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 19, 2022

From San Francisco Giants:

Scott Harris is in his third season as the General Manager for the Giants, joining the organization on November 10, 2019. In his first two seasons as the GM, the Giants have posted the third-best winning percentage in MLB at .613 (136-86). Only the Dodgers (149-73, .671) and Rays (140-82, .631) have a higher mark in that span.

Harris is the ninth person to hold the title of General Manager for the Giants since the team moved to San Francisco in 1958, joining Chub Feeney (1947-1969), Horace Stoneham (1970-1975), Spec Richardson (1976-1981), Tom Haller (1981-1985), Al Rosen (1986-1992), Bob Quinn (1993-1996), Brian Sabean (1996-2015) and Bobby Evans (2015-2018).

Prior to joining the Giants, Harris spent seven years working in the Chicago Cubs’ Baseball Operations department, most recently serving as Assistant General Manager. Under Cubs President Theo Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer, he assisted in all potential player acquisitions, contract and trade negotiations, and player evaluations while overseeing several departments including research and development and high performance.

During his stint in Chicago, the Cubs reached the postseason in four consecutive seasons from 2015-2018 and ended a 108-year World Series drought by beating the Cleveland Indians in 2016.

Harris started with the Cubs in 2012 as Director of Baseball Operations after serving two years at Major League Baseball as the league’s Coordinator of Major League Operations. With Major League Baseball, he provided transaction support and analysis to all 30 clubs and worked on the First-Year Player Draft, the Rule 5 Draft, the World Baseball Classic and various industry studies within the league office. Harris also worked for the Washington Nationals in 2008 and the Cincinnati Reds in 2010.

A native of Redwood City, California, Harris attended Columbia Business School while working at Major League Baseball and later transferred to Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management to complete his MBA in 2015. He also graduated from UCLA in 2009 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and studied at the London School of Economics in 2007.