McDonald’s to Reward Detroit Lions Fans for Weekly Accomplishment

Detroit Lions enthusiasts have another reason to roar this 2023 season! The franchise has reportedly teamed up with McDonald's of Michigan to roll out an enticing offer that's sure to add some extra sizzle to their weekly games. Here's the kicker: every time the Lions make a field goal during a game, fans win a buy one, get one free Big Mac deal the following day, starting with their initial preseason game.

Courtesy of McDonald's

All you need is the McDonald's mobile app to clinch this delectable deal. And to elevate the fan spirit even further, beginning August 22nd, McDonald’s introduces the exclusive ‘Lions bundle box'. This treat trove consists of two Big Macs, a 20-piece McNugget, and a pair of medium fries, all neatly packed in a Lions-themed box. Whether you prefer ordering via the mobile app or enjoying an in-person experience, this bundle is available at participating McDonald’s joints daily until the season's curtain call.

The Detroit Lions averaged 1.41 field goals per game played in 2022.

The Lions successfully kicked a field goal in 13 of their 17 regular season games in 2022

Detroit Lions‘ field goal leads to buy one, get one free Big Mac deal the next day. Exclusive ‘Lions bundle box' introduced from August 22: Two Big Macs, 20 McNuggets, two medium fries. Available through McDonald’s app or in participating restaurants until season end.

Bottom Line – Savoring Success, One Big Mac at a Time

The 2023 season isn’t just about the touchdowns and tackles for Detroit Lions fans; it's also about the taste of victory, quite literally! The Lions and McDonald's have crafted a strategy that amplifies the thrill of the game while rewarding the palate. So, the next time the Lions line up for a field goal, remember: it's not about just putting three points on the board; it's also a delightful deal awaiting you the very next day!