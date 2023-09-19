Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Mel Tucker blasts Michigan State’s decision to terminate his contract

Soon to be former head coach Mel Tucker blasts Michigan State's decision in a scathing statement.

Soon-to-be former Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, who was suspended with pay last week for his alleged sexual harassment by rape survivor Brenda Tracy, was informed by Athletic Director Alan Haller that his contract will be terminated with cause. And now, Tucker himself is responding to that impending termination.

Mel Tucker blasts Michigan State

Michigan State AD Alan Haller informed Tucker his contract will be terminated

Tucker's hefty contract included a clause that stated that he could be terminated if he “engages in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude or which, in the University's reasonable judgment, would tend to bring public disrespect, contempt, or ridicule upon the University (e.g. material insubordinate or impropriety involving a student.)”

He was informed by Haller yesterday in a letter that his contract is in the process of being terminated.

Tucker has now responded to the impending contract termination

As you can imagine, Tucker isn't exactly thrilled with the news of his impending contract termination. He continues to maintain that he did nothing wrong while also implying ulterior motives are at play.

Mel Tucker blasts Michigan State,Alan Haller

“I don’t believe MSU plans to fire me because I admitted to an entirely consensual, private relationship with another adult who gave one presentation at MSU, at my behest, over two years ago,” the statement read.

“MSU is punishing me for Ms. Tracy’s leak, which violated MSU’s rules regarding confidentiality of the investigation,” read the statement, before following with, “MSU cut off any semblance of interest in the truth or due process by terminating me weeks before the hearing. I chalk this up to another about-face.”

“The investigation is designed to determine if I violated policy. I did not. But regardless, basic fairness requires that process play out before any sanction(s) are determined.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Soon-to-be former Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, who was suspended with pay last week for his alleged sexual harassment of rape survivor Brenda Tracy, was informed that his contract will be terminated
  2. Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller informed Tucker of the decision via letter yesterday
  3. Mel Tucker blasts Michigan State's decision to terminate his contract and suggests ulterior motives are at play

Bottom Line: Tucker has nobody to blame but himself

The best course of action for Tucker to take would be to admit to his wrongdoing and take responsibility for his actions if he ever has intentions of being able to lead a group of young men in the future.

Unfortunately, he appears unwilling to do so at this point.

