Miami Dolphins make decision on Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins have informed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that they will be picking up his fifth-year contract option, according to a league source confirmed by The Athletic on Friday. This means that Tagovailoa will be owed $23.2 million for the 2024 season. Although the quarterback entered concussion protocol twice last season, he managed to throw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions over 13 games.

Key Points:

Miami Dolphins have picked up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year contract option for $23.2 million in 2024.

Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions over 13 games last season.

The Dolphins are making a smart move by locking in Tagovailoa at a discounted price.

Exercising the fifth-year option could be seen as a vote of confidence for Tagovailoa's future with the team.

The move would not prevent Miami from trading Tagovailoa if they become a player for another quarterback in the future.

Why it Matters for Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa

The Dolphins are betting that Tagovailoa will continue his career and be the team's long-term starter. However, the $23.2 million could become fully guaranteed, which poses a risk for Miami if Tagovailoa is unable to remain healthy enough to remain the starter. Nevertheless, by locking in Tagovailoa at $23.2 million, the Dolphins are making a smart move as it is significantly less than the market rate for starting quarterbacks. This move could also be seen as a vote of confidence for Tagovailoa's future with the team, but it would not prevent Miami from trading him if they become a player for another quarterback in the future.

The Big Picture: Tagovailoa's Future with the Dolphins

- Advertisement -

The Miami Dolphins' decision to pick up Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year contract option has significant implications for the team's future. By locking in Tagovailoa at a discounted price, the Dolphins are showing their faith in the young quarterback's potential. If Tagovailoa is able to continue to develop his skills and stay healthy, he could become a long-term starter for the team. However, if the Dolphins decide to become a player for another quarterback in the future, the move would not prevent them from trading Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa By the Numbers

Stats:

Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions over 13 games last season.

Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol twice last season.

Tagovailoa will be owed $23.2 million for the 2024 season.

Tua's stats from last season demonstrate his potential as a starting quarterback in the NFL. However, his two concussion protocol entries suggest that his health could be a potential issue. By locking in Tagovailoa's contract for the 2024 season at a discounted price, the Dolphins are taking a calculated risk on his future with the team.