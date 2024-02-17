Micah Parsons puts Stephen A. Smith in hospital

In an unexpected twist at a practice leading up to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons showcased his athleticism off the football field, resulting in ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith's unexpected hospital visit. According to reports, Parsons demonstrated a crossover move during practice that proved too much for his coach, Smith, leading to an ankle injury.

What Happened?

During a practice session, Parsons and Smith were shooting around when Parsons executed a crossover that sent Smith to the ground, necessitating X-rays at the hospital due to an ankle injury. Smith, despite the mishap, appeared on Friday’s episode of First Take with an ankle brace, attributing the fall to unfortunate sweat on the court and not to any lack of goodwill during the game.

“Yesterday, S.A. had to get up to Naptown early and they had a practice, so he started messing around with Micah Parsons of all people, one of the guys on his team,” Qerim said. “Micah crossed him over, and all I know is Stephen A. is at the hospital right now getting X-rays.”

Injury update: After a trip to the hospital, @stephenasmith is in an ankle brace for an injury he suffered practicing against Micah Parsons for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Smith will, however, coach tonight’s game. “Definitely,” he texted. pic.twitter.com/Z9WGXzCxKg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 16, 2024

Stephen A. Smith Explains His Side of the Story

According to Stephen A., he slipped on a wet some sweat on the court.

“That damn Micah Parsons is on the basketball court acting like he trying to sack quarterbacks and stuff,” Smith said. “He and I were shooting around. Shooting against one another, and it was some sweat on the floor, and I was about to pull up, just shoot it, I literally bust my [expletive].”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Micah Parsons’ crossover move sends Stephen A. Smith to the hospital with an ankle injury. Incident occurred during NBA All-Star Celebrity Game practice, blending sports and media stars. Smith, despite the injury, showcased resilience by appearing on First Take with humor and an ankle brace.

The Bottom Line – When Sports Commentary Gets Physical

In a twist that could only happen in the whimsical world of celebrity sports mashups, Micah Parsons turns a casual crossover into a comedic, albeit painful, punchline, sending Stephen A. Smith on an unplanned detour to the hospital. This incident proves that, in the world of sports, even the commentators aren't safe from the action. It's a humorous reminder that, sometimes, the most memorable plays happen off the professional courts and fields, in the least expected moments.