Michael Rasmussen endures scary-looking hit against Predators [VIDEO]

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was fortunate to avoid what could have been a serious injury on what was a frightening hit in the 3rd period of tonight’s game.
He struck his head on the glass partition on Nashville’s bench after being taken into the boards by Luke Kunin:
Scary moment as Michael Rasmussen is hit directly into the (rounded) corner/edge of the glass, taking it straight to the head. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/oRFMfUU7hi
— Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 7, 2021
Thankfully, Rasmussen would return to the game and appeared no worse for wear.
Fans may remember a similar play a decade prior, in which Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara rode Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty into the glass partition that resulted in the latter being knocked out cold:
We’re certainly thankful that Rasmussen didn’t suffer a similar result.