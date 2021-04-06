Michael Rasmussen endures scary-looking hit against Predators [VIDEO]

by

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was fortunate to avoid what could have been a serious injury on what was a frightening hit in the 3rd period of tonight’s game.

He struck his head on the glass partition on Nashville’s bench after being taken into the boards by Luke Kunin:

Thankfully, Rasmussen would return to the game and appeared no worse for wear.

Fans may remember a similar play a decade prior, in which Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara rode Montreal Canadiens forward Max Pacioretty into the glass partition that resulted in the latter being knocked out cold:

We’re certainly thankful that Rasmussen didn’t suffer a similar result.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.