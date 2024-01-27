Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan AD Warde Manuel Trolls Ohio State While Revealing Potential Plan for Jim Harbaugh

Michigan AD Warde Manuel Trolls Ohio State While Revealing Potential Plan for Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan AD Warde Manuel Trolls Ohio State While Revealing Potential Plan for Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines have officially embarked on a new chapter in their storied football history, introducing Sherrone Moore as their new head coach. In a moment of light-hearted rivalry, Michigan's Athletic Director, Warde Manuel, couldn't resist taking a playful jab at their arch-rivals, Ohio State, while discussing future plans involving former coach Jim Harbaugh.

Warde Manuel confirms Jim Harbaugh's suspension Warde Manuel Trolls Ohio State

Why It Matters: Honoring Harbaugh's Legacy

While speaking to the media prior to announcing Sherrone Moore as head coach, Manuel revealed plans to potentially honor Jim Harbaugh in 2024 by inviting him to be the honorary captain for ‘The Game' against Ohio State.

“If the timing is right, Sherrone and I would like to have him come back as a captain of The Game this year – if the byes work out,” Manuel said. 

“And as he says, take a long and slow bow in front of all the fans. So, thanks to Jim.” 

Manuel's comment about Harbaugh taking a “long and slow bow” in front of Ohio State fans highlights the playful rivalry between the two universities.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Michigan's AD Warde Manuel teases a plan to invite Jim Harbaugh as an honorary captain for the 2024 game against Ohio State.
  2. This move serves to honor Harbaugh's legacy while playfully engaging in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.
  3. The potential inclusion of Harbaugh in ‘The Game' underlines the respect for past coaches and adds an intriguing element to the rivalry.
Jim Harbaugh reveals Michigan Football Blake Corum Jim Harbaugh announces interim coaches Michigan Football honors Jim Harbaugh Lands new job Jim Harbaugh Could Avoid Suspension Michigan Wins Legal Battle The Simpsons trolls Jim Harbaugh

The Bottom Line – Keeping Traditions Alive with a Twist

By potentially bringing back Jim Harbaugh as an honorary captain, especially for such a significant game against Ohio State, Michigan underscores the importance of maintaining traditions while adding a new twist. This gesture acknowledges Harbaugh's impact while playfully engaging with their rivals, Ohio State. It's a move that exemplifies how sports can foster camaraderie and respect, even amidst the most heated of rivalries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 