Michigan AD Warde Manuel Trolls Ohio State While Revealing Potential Plan for Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines have officially embarked on a new chapter in their storied football history, introducing Sherrone Moore as their new head coach. In a moment of light-hearted rivalry, Michigan's Athletic Director, Warde Manuel, couldn't resist taking a playful jab at their arch-rivals, Ohio State, while discussing future plans involving former coach Jim Harbaugh.

Why It Matters: Honoring Harbaugh's Legacy

While speaking to the media prior to announcing Sherrone Moore as head coach, Manuel revealed plans to potentially honor Jim Harbaugh in 2024 by inviting him to be the honorary captain for ‘The Game' against Ohio State.

“If the timing is right, Sherrone and I would like to have him come back as a captain of The Game this year – if the byes work out,” Manuel said.

“And as he says, take a long and slow bow in front of all the fans. So, thanks to Jim.”

Warde Manuel thanked Jim Harbaugh for his nine years in Ann Arbor today.



The Michigan AD also said that he and Sherrone Moore would like to have him be a captain for 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘢𝘮𝘦, to take "a long and slow bow in front of all the fans." pic.twitter.com/L35yMFjh0a — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 27, 2024

Manuel's comment about Harbaugh taking a “long and slow bow” in front of Ohio State fans highlights the playful rivalry between the two universities.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan's AD Warde Manuel teases a plan to invite Jim Harbaugh as an honorary captain for the 2024 game against Ohio State. This move serves to honor Harbaugh's legacy while playfully engaging in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. The potential inclusion of Harbaugh in ‘The Game' underlines the respect for past coaches and adds an intriguing element to the rivalry.

The Bottom Line – Keeping Traditions Alive with a Twist

By potentially bringing back Jim Harbaugh as an honorary captain, especially for such a significant game against Ohio State, Michigan underscores the importance of maintaining traditions while adding a new twist. This gesture acknowledges Harbaugh's impact while playfully engaging with their rivals, Ohio State. It's a move that exemplifies how sports can foster camaraderie and respect, even amidst the most heated of rivalries.