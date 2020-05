The University of Michigan was able to snag the commitment of another member of the 2021 recruiting class on Saturday.

Three-star prospect linebacker Tyler McLaurin announced the decision on his Twitter account to commit to the Wolverines, making him the 10th prospect to commit since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

According to 247Sports, McLaurin is ranked No. 404 overall, the No. 26 outside linebacker and the No. 11 player in the state of Illinois.