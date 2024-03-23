Michigan basketball hires Dusty May as next head coach

fb
U of M

Dusty May, currently the head coach at Florida Atlantic, has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach for the University of Michigan men’s basketball team, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Brendan Quinn of The Athletic.

Welcome to Ann Arbor, Dusty May

May is set to receive a five-year contract with the Wolverines. This coaching change comes after Michigan dismissed Juwan Howard following a last-place finish in the Big Ten. May’s recent success, including a remarkable Final Four run in 2023 and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2024, winning a total of 60 games over the past two seasons, has positioned him as a promising candidate to lead Michigan’s basketball program.

Dusty May’s Coaching Record

During his time at Florida Atlantic, May has posted an overall record of 195-126 (.646), but what is extremely impressive is that he led them to a 60-13 record over the past two seasons.

YearTeamRecordTournament
2018-19Florida Atlantic17-16
2019-20Florida Atlantic17-15
2020-21Florida Atlantic13-10
2021-22Florida Atlantic19-15
2022-23Florida Atlantic35-4NCAA Final Four
2023-24Florida Atlantic25-9NCAA Tournament
The Big Picture: A Fresh Start for Michigan Basketball

The hiring of Dusty May signifies a new chapter for Michigan basketball, aiming to revitalize the program after a challenging season. May’s track record of success at Florida Atlantic, highlighted by his recent Final Four appearance, suggests he brings a winning mentality and fresh perspective to Ann Arbor. His diverse coaching experience across various universities, including Indiana, USC, and Murray State, among others, has equipped him with a broad understanding of the collegiate basketball landscape, which will be invaluable in his new role at Michigan.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Dusty May’s Appointment: Dusty May, currently the head coach at Florida Atlantic, has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the University of Michigan men’s basketball team, marking a significant change in leadership for the Wolverines.
  2. Successful Track Record: May is leaving Florida Atlantic after an impressive tenure, highlighted by a Final Four run in 2023 and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2024, winning a total of 60 games over the past two seasons.
  3. New Chapter for Michigan: May’s hiring signals a fresh start for Michigan basketball, aiming to revitalize the program after a challenging season that saw the team finish last in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1966-67 season.
The Bottom Line – High Hopes for May’s Tenure

As Dusty May prepares to take the reins of the Michigan basketball program, there is a palpable sense of optimism surrounding his appointment. With a proven ability to lead teams to success and a wealth of coaching experience, May is well-positioned to steer Michigan back to prominence in the competitive landscape of college basketball. The Wolverines’ community eagerly awaits the start of this new era, hopeful that May’s leadership will usher in a period of renewed success and achievement.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

