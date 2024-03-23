Michigan basketball hires Dusty May as next head coach

Michigan basketball hires Dusty May to replace Juwan Howard

Dusty May, currently the head coach at Florida Atlantic, has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach for the University of Michigan men’s basketball team, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Brendan Quinn of The Athletic.

ESPN Sources: Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May has agreed on a deal to become the next coach at the University of Michigan. Andy Miller — May’s representative with Klutch Sports — is completing details with school officials on a long-term contract tonight. pic.twitter.com/oEVAzbbDuW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2024

Welcome to Ann Arbor, Dusty May

May is set to receive a five-year contract with the Wolverines. This coaching change comes after Michigan dismissed Juwan Howard following a last-place finish in the Big Ten. May’s recent success, including a remarkable Final Four run in 2023 and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2024, winning a total of 60 games over the past two seasons, has positioned him as a promising candidate to lead Michigan’s basketball program.

Can confirm @wojespn first report.



Per source with understanding of the deal, Michigan has agreed to terms with Dust May as new head coach. Five-year contract. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 24, 2024

Dusty May’s Coaching Record

During his time at Florida Atlantic, May has posted an overall record of 195-126 (.646), but what is extremely impressive is that he led them to a 60-13 record over the past two seasons.

Year Team Record Tournament 2018-19 Florida Atlantic 17-16 2019-20 Florida Atlantic 17-15 2020-21 Florida Atlantic 13-10 2021-22 Florida Atlantic 19-15 2022-23 Florida Atlantic 35-4 NCAA Final Four 2023-24 Florida Atlantic 25-9 NCAA Tournament

The Big Picture: A Fresh Start for Michigan Basketball

The hiring of Dusty May signifies a new chapter for Michigan basketball, aiming to revitalize the program after a challenging season. May’s track record of success at Florida Atlantic, highlighted by his recent Final Four appearance, suggests he brings a winning mentality and fresh perspective to Ann Arbor. His diverse coaching experience across various universities, including Indiana, USC, and Murray State, among others, has equipped him with a broad understanding of the collegiate basketball landscape, which will be invaluable in his new role at Michigan.

The Bottom Line – High Hopes for May’s Tenure

As Dusty May prepares to take the reins of the Michigan basketball program, there is a palpable sense of optimism surrounding his appointment. With a proven ability to lead teams to success and a wealth of coaching experience, May is well-positioned to steer Michigan back to prominence in the competitive landscape of college basketball. The Wolverines’ community eagerly awaits the start of this new era, hopeful that May’s leadership will usher in a period of renewed success and achievement.