The Detroit Tigers have officially named Tarik Skubal as their Opening Day starting pitcher.

The Detroit Lions have reportedly engaged in formal meeting with a trio of wide receivers at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have acquired Buddy Kennedy.
Michigan Basketball Strength and Conditioning Coach Jon Sanderson Resigns

U of M

Michigan Basketball Strength and Conditioning Coach Jon Sanderson Resigns

Jon Sanderson, the longtime Michigan basketball strength and conditioning coach, has officially resigned from his position, marking the end of an era that began in 2009. This departure comes after a reassignment within the athletic department due to an alleged incident with head coach Juwan Howard in early December. Sanderson’s resignation, effective March 1, signifies a notable change within the team’s support staff, an element critical to player development and overall team performance. Having been a key figure under both John Beilein and Juwan Howard, Sanderson’s exit raises questions about the future direction of Michigan’s strength and conditioning program.

“Jon Sanderson has resigned his position with the University of Michigan athletic department, effective March 1,” according to a statement from Michigan. “We appreciate Jon’s contributions over the years and wish him the best going forward.”

The Big Picture: Navigating Changes in Athletic Programs

Sanderson’s resignation from the Michigan athletic department underscores the complexities and challenges within college sports programs, especially when it involves key personnel changes. His tenure at Michigan, spanning over a decade, was marked by a reputation as one of the best in his profession, contributing significantly to the development of numerous players. The circumstances leading to his departure—notably the altercation with Juwan Howard—and the subsequent investigation highlight the delicate balance between maintaining team cohesion and addressing internal conflicts. Such incidents can have far-reaching implications on team morale and the overall effectiveness of the program’s training and development strategies.

  1. Jon Sanderson resigns from Michigan‘s athletic department following a reassignment due to a December incident.
  2. Sanderson has been a significant figure in player development since 2009, retained even after a coaching change to Juwan Howard.
  3. The resignation follows a non-physical confrontation with Howard, leading to an investigation that cleared Howard of wrongdoing.
The Bottom Line – A New Chapter for Michigan Basketball

The resignation of Jon Sanderson opens a new chapter for the Michigan men’s basketball team, presenting both challenges and opportunities. As the team moves forward without one of its key developmental figures, the focus will inevitably shift to how the program adapts and who will step in to fill the considerable void left by Sanderson’s departure. This transition period will be critical for maintaining the high standards of player conditioning and development that have become synonymous with Michigan basketball. The program’s ability to navigate this change effectively will be paramount in ensuring continued success and stability both on and off the court.

