Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh lauds his team’s WR depth

In his six seasons as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 49-22 overall record, while going 34-16 in Big Ten Play. But he’s earned scrutiny and criticism for a winless record against chief rival Ohio State as well as failing to appear in the College Football Playoffs.

The school saw fit to extend his contract through 2025, albeit at a reduced salary. And he’s energized to begin a new season, which came with a bold declaration that they were going to do everything possible to beat Ohio State “or die trying”.

We’re now just under a week into Wolverines training camp, and Harbaugh is liking what he’s seeing on the field. During an appearance with host Jon Jansen on the “In The Trenches” podcast Thursday, Harbaugh lauded his team’s offensive depth, especially at wide receiver.

“This is as many good receivers that we’ve had on the team, at one time, since I’ve been here,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve had … two really good ones. Now, I can talk about six guys that are all going to play and going to contribute.

“At the top of that list is [junior] Ronnie Bell and [sophomore] Cornelius Johnson — CJ and Ronnie, you can say it that way if you want. They’re both really good. They’re winners; they’re going to make plays and the block.

“The third best, it’s [second-year freshman] Roman Wilson with speed, [sophomore] Mikey Sainristil with his ability to block, get open — it just changes things with his ability to do so many good things. [Second-year freshman] AJ Henning — I think he’s really going to pop this year, and make some plays.

“And Daylen Baldwin, he gives you another chance to … maybe we’ve got two big wide receivers out there, and Ronnie makes a third. There’s some real combinations that can be utilized with that top group of six guys right now.”

