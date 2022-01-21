Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh out-squats fictional Ryan Day during recent recruiting visit

By now, you have probably seen the viral photo of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh getting in some squats during a recent recruiting trip in Florida.

According to Jesuit High School coach Matt Thompson, Harbaugh had pumped out about 15 reps when he was told that Ohio State HC Ryan Day had done 16 reps when he was there. Harbaugh then proceeded to rip off five more.

From the Tampa Times:

“Hey, Coach, mind if I get a set?” Harbaugh asked Thompson.

“Yeah, knock yourself out, Coach,” Thompson replied.

Harbaugh did. He was not wearing a jacket, Thompson said, so there was nothing extra to take off. He did not change out of his slacks, nor did he change shoes.

“He got down there and just started repping them out,” Thompson said.

Harbaugh had done 15 reps when Jesuit’s junior varsity coach — an Ohio State graduate — mentioned that Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was there a day earlier. He joked that Day did 16 reps.

So Harbaugh continued, adding in five more to give him an even 20. Or four more than Day’s fictional total.

Classic Harbaugh!