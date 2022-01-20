Viral photo shows Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is back to his recruiting shenanigans

When Jim Harbaugh was first hired as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, it seemed like a day would not go by without him doing something goofy on the recruiting trail.
Well, over the past few years, that goofiness seemed to fade away a bit but it looks like Harbaugh is back to his old recruiting shenanigans.
As you can see in the photo below, Harbaugh did a few squats while on a recruiting trip.
For college coaches such as Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, life on the road recruiting can make it difficult to get in a daily workout.
So today in the Oliva Weight Room at Jesuit, Harbaugh worked some squats into his visit.#AMDG l #GoTigers l #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KeoftiJP4s
— Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) January 20, 2022
