Michigan DL Mazi Smith pleads guilty to lesser charges

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
  • Mazi Smith was facing criminal weapon charges
  • Smith has pleaded guilty to lesser charges

Earlier this week, news broke that Michigan DL Mazi Smith had felony weapon charges filed against him for an incident that took place back on October 8th. Now, according to reports, Smith has pleaded guilty to lesser charges to avoid having a felony on his record. During a hearing on Thursday, the previous felony charges against Smith were dismissed, and his sentencing date has been set for Dec. 29, which is two days before the Wolverines take on TCU in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

What charges did Michigan DL Mazi Smith plead guilty to?

According to Alisha Anderson of the Detroit Free Press, Smith has pleaded guilty to “a misdemeanor weapon charge Thursday as part of plea deal that could allow him to avoid a criminal record.”

Smith, 21, is expected to be sentenced later this month under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, often referred to as HYTA. It allows young adults to avoid a criminal record if they successfully complete all conditions given to them.

Smith reportedly pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, “attempted possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle,” which faces a penalty of up to one year in jail.

As of now, Smith is still a member of the Wolverines football team, and he has not been suspended.

