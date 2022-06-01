Michigan F Moussa Diabate makes NBA decision

During his freshman season at Michigan, Moussa Diabate flashed a few moments of brilliance but he really did not do enough to make him jump off the page as an immediate NBA prospect.

Well, Diabate has made his final decision and he is leaving the Wolverines to enter the 2022 NBA Draft.

It will be interesting to see where Diabate is selected as many think he will go in the second round but some believe he could be taken late in Round 1.

Moussa Diabate believed the NBA Combine would improve his stock

During the 2021-22 season, Diabate averaged 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 24.9 minutes per game (32 games, 26 starts).

Moussa Diabate’s most impressive performance was a 28-point, eight-rebound outburst in a road win over Iowa. That win likely helped Michigan get into the 2022 NCAA tournament.

From The Michigan Insider:

“It definitely makes a change and it’s definitely going to improve my stock because, at the end of the day, when you do good in the testing, I think the team can trust you more. They see potential, and probably I’ve shown them something they were surprised of, that they probably didn’t think I had in me,” he told the Big Ten Network.

“Throughout the drills and stuff like that, I definitely showed I have potential in my shooting,” he said. “And obviously, I showed them pretty much what I can do, being able to play defense and guarding multiple positions.”

“You can’t come in and think you’re just going to work through the workouts and people are just going to love you,” Diabate said. “You definitely have to show them that you want to be here and that you’re committed. That’s a big thing. Some teams probably see some players on the court or outside they don’t think they’re really committed. I definitely think I’m the opposite of that.”

