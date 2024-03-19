Michigan F Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from Joe Tipton of ON3 Sports, Michigan F Tarris Reed plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. During his sophomore season at Michigan, Reed averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds. Prior to attending Michigan, Reed was a top-35 recruit.

Why it Matters

Welp, when it rains, it pours! First, news broke that Michigan was moving on from head coach Juwan Howard, then news broke that Dug McDaniel was entering the portal, and now Reed has reportedly decided to play elsewhere next season. After going 8-24 this past season, the Wolverines could have an even tough time during the 2024-25 season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line

The University of Michigan’s basketball program is facing a period of significant upheaval, with key players and staff departing. Tarris Reed’s decision to enter the transfer portal is the latest in a series of setbacks that could impact the team’s performance in the near future.