W.G. Brady

Michigan F Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

U of M

Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from Joe Tipton of ON3 Sports, Michigan F Tarris Reed plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. During his sophomore season at Michigan, Reed averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds. Prior to attending Michigan, Reed was a top-35 recruit.

Tarris Reed Enters NCAA Transfer Portal Michigan Football looking to land Dante Moore Jesse Minter 2023 Big Ten Tournament Michigan NIT Tournament Michigan Men's Basketball Michigan Basketball Joey Baker Durral Brooks Josh Wallace Olivier Nkamhoua Ryan Mallett Paul Finebaum Nick Eubanks 2023-24 Michigan Basketball Schedule Michigan Basketball suffers embarrassing loss Zak Zinter opens up about devastating leg injury

Why it Matters

Welp, when it rains, it pours! First, news broke that Michigan was moving on from head coach Juwan Howard, then news broke that Dug McDaniel was entering the portal, and now Reed has reportedly decided to play elsewhere next season. After going 8-24 this past season, the Wolverines could have an even tough time during the 2024-25 season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Tarris Reed’s Departure: Michigan forward Tarris Reed plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after his sophomore season, where he averaged 9.0 points and 7.2 rebounds.
  2. Recent Challenges for Michigan: Reed’s decision to transfer follows the news of head coach Juwan Howard’s departure and Dug McDaniel entering the transfer portal, adding to the challenges faced by the Wolverines.
  3. Impact on the Team: With a disappointing 8-24 record in the past season, Reed’s departure could potentially make the upcoming 2024-25 season even more challenging for Michigan.
Bottom Line

The University of Michigan’s basketball program is facing a period of significant upheaval, with key players and staff departing. Tarris Reed’s decision to enter the transfer portal is the latest in a series of setbacks that could impact the team’s performance in the near future.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

