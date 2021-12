For the first time in program history, the Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the College Football Playoffs and on New Year’s Eve, they will take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl with a chance to advance to the Championship Game.

Throughout the upcoming week leading up to the Orange Bowl, we will be posting some hype videos to help get you fired up! (As if you need it)

Here is the first one, titled, “The Awakening.”

GO BLUE!