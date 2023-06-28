Michigan Football beats out Michigan State for Jeremiah Beasley

According to a report from 247Sports, Michigan Football has added another promising talent to its roster with the verbal commitment of Jeremiah Beasley, a highly sought-after linebacker out of Belleville, Michigan. Beasley, a four-star and Top247 prospect, announced his decision during the Sound Mind, Sound Body 7-on-7 tournament, choosing the Wolverines over Michigan State and others.

Michigan beats out Michigan State for Jeremiah Beasley

“I felt like the recruits they were bringing in around me would put us in a position to be successful,” Beasley said via 247Sports. “They've been putting people in the league and I'd be able to play early.”

“Michigan sees me playing WILL,” he said. “They just expect me coming in early, just putting in work, and if I do that, I'd be able to play.”

“Coach wise, Coach Partridge was one of the big things for me and Coach Clink was recruiting me hard as soon as he got to Michigan. Michigan has always been there because of him,” Beasley explained. “Then the addition of Coach Partridge was major for me. And Coach Minter has been to the league so he can prepare me for the league that much more. There were people I play 7-on-7 with that are going to Michigan — that's not a big reason, but I'm cool with them and we have chemistry already so that's another cool part of Michigan.”

Key Points

Jeremiah Beasley, a highly regarded linebacker, commits to Michigan Football.

Michigan outshined Missouri and Michigan State in securing Beasley's commitment.

Factors influencing Beasley's decision include the caliber of recruits joining Michigan, the program's track record of sending players to the professional league, and the opportunity for early playing time.

The addition of linebackers coach Chris Partridge and the strong relationship with recruiter Steve Clinkscale played crucial roles in Beasley's commitment.

Beasley's existing chemistry and camaraderie with fellow recruits further strengthened his decision to choose Michigan.

The Bottom Line – A Bright Future for the Wolverines

Michigan Football's acquisition of Jeremiah Beasley marks another victory in their recruiting efforts. The addition of Beasley, a highly regarded linebacker, strengthens the team's defense and demonstrates the program's commitment to excellence. With a coaching staff known for their development of players and a track record of sending athletes to the professional league, Michigan Football continues to attract top-tier talent. As the Wolverines prepare for the upcoming season, the addition of Beasley signals a bright future and raises expectations for a successful campaign.