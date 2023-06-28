Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has his sights set on a successful future for the Wolverines. With two years already under his belt, marked by victories against archrival Ohio State, Big Ten championships, and College Football Playoff appearances, McCarthy's goals for the upcoming season are crystal clear. He aims to continue the winning streak against Ohio State and strive for a National Championship, ultimately bringing glory to Ann Arbor. As the team's starting quarterback, McCarthy's ambitions reflect the collective aspirations of the entire Michigan program.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy reveals goals 1A and 1B

During a recent interview with Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, McCarthy made it clear that his ultimate goal is to win a National Championship.

“That's my ultimate goal,” McCarthy told ESPN on Tuesday. “I have a lot of goals, we have a lot of goals, but it's to bring a national championship to Ann Arbor. We're just so close.”

Then, McCarthy went on to say that he actually has a goal 1A and 1B.

“My 1A goal is bring a national championship to Ann Arbor; 1B is to never lose to [Ohio State],” McCarthy said. “That will mean a lot to me. From the guys that play scout team to the guys that are touching the ball every play, we have to be our best at all times. That's not always going to look pretty, but we just got to keep pushing, keep pushing and growing in every aspect, and we'll be where we want to be by Nov. 25.”

Key Points

J.J. McCarthy is entering his third season at the University of Michigan, ready to take on the role of starting quarterback.

The Wolverines have experienced success against Ohio State, ending an eight-game losing streak in 2021.

McCarthy's primary objective, labeled as “1A,” is to bring a national championship to Ann Arbor, aiming to secure the program's first title since 1997.

His secondary goal, known as “1B,” is to maintain an unbeaten record against Ohio State, ensuring the team's dominance over their fierce rivals.

McCarthy acknowledges the significance of every team member's contribution, emphasizing the importance of consistent performance and growth in pursuit of their objectives.

Bottom Line – Fueled by Passion and Purpose

As J.J. McCarthy sets his sights on achieving both team and personal goals, the stage is set for an exhilarating season of Michigan football. His burning desire to bring a national championship to Ann Arbor and maintain an unblemished record against Ohio State demonstrates his unwavering dedication and commitment to success. McCarthy's words resonate not only with his teammates but also with the entire Wolverine fan base, who eagerly anticipate witnessing their team's pursuit of glory on the gridiron. With talent, determination, and a shared sense of purpose, Michigan and McCarthy are poised to make a resounding statement in college football.