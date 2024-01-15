Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh completes interview with Los Angeles Chargers

Michigan Football coach Jim Harbaugh completes interview for the Los Angeles Chargers' recently vacated head coaching position.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh recently guided the Michigan Wolverines to the 2024 National Championship, marking the school's first title since the memorable 1997 season. Speculation is now swirling about his next move. Just moments ago, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that he had undergone an interview for their recently vacant head coaching position.

Minutes ago, it was announced on the official X account of the Chargers that they've interviewed Harbaugh for their open head coaching position:

we’ve completed an interview with Jim Harbaugh for head coach



Additionally, the news was confirmed by ESPN's Adam Schefter, who wrote the following about the situation:

“A decision is not expected to be imminent for either side,” Schefter wrote. “Harbaugh will be deliberate with any decision he makes about his future. The Chargers still are going a through (sic) interview process and have other candidates that they plan to speak with.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is meeting later today with the Los Angeles Chargers in his first interview of this hiring cycle, per league sources.



Harbaugh dodged questions about his future in the immediate aftermath of the National Title win

After securing the national championship, inquiries flooded in about Harbaugh's next move. However, the triumphant Wolverines coach opted to savor the moment and remained tight-lipped about his plans for the future.

“I just want to enjoy this,” he told reporters. “I hope you give me that. Can a guy have that? Does it always have to be what’s next, what’s the future?

“Like I said the other day, yeah, I hope to have a future. I hope there’s a tomorrow, a day after tomorrow, a next week, a next month, a next year.”

Bottom Line: Harbaugh back to the NFL?

After an outstanding victory last week, the Michigan Wolverines sealed their place at the summit of college football by clinching the National Championship with a triumph over the Washington Huskies, concluding their perfect season.

Whether or not Harbaugh will be back with the Wolverines next season to defend the title remains up in the air. The fact that he's already completed an official interview with the Los Angeles Chargers casts doubt on a potential return to Ann Arbor.