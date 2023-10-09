Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football decides on future of Jim Harbaugh

The future of Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan just became crystal clear.

There has been plenty of speculation about Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh getting a contract extension, and according to a report from John U. Bacon, that speculation is true. Just moments ago, Bacon reported that Harbaugh will soon become the highest-paid head coach in the Big Ten.

Jim Harbaugh Strikes it Big

Here is what Bacon posted to Twitter/X just moments ago:

I just received this from two high-ranking UM officials: “The Regents, Warde Manuel, and President Ono are all in alignment that Jim (Harbaugh) should have an extension within the next month that makes him the highest paid coach in the conference.” That should settle that.

Harbaugh Gives Harbaugh-esque Answer to Speculation

Earlier today, prior to John U. Bacon's report, Harbaugh held his weekly presser leading up to Michigan's game against Indiana, and he was asked about the rumor that a new contract was in the works. His response was exactly what you would expect.

“You want to be somewhere where you're wanted where they like what you do and your bosses tell you that,” Harbaugh said.

Big Ten Football Coach Salary Rankings 2023

  • Ryan Day, Ohio State: $10,196,250
  • Mel Tucker, Michigan State: $10,015,350
  • James Franklin, Penn State: $8,500,000
  • Jim Harbaugh, Michigan: $8,194,000
  • Luke Fickell, Wisconsin: $7,625,000
  • Kirk Ferentz, Iowa: $7,000,000
  • Bret Bielema, Illinois: $6,500,000
  • P.J. Fleck, Minnesota: $6,000,000
  • Matt Rhule, Nebraska: $5,500,000
  • Mike Locksley, Maryland: $5,500,000
  • Tom Allen, Indiana: $4,510,000
  • Ryan Walters, Purdue: $4,000,000
  • Greg Schiano, Rutgers: $4,000,000
  • David Braun, Northwestern: unknown

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Jim Harbaugh is set to receive a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid head coach in the Big Ten, according to a report by John U. Bacon.
  2. High-ranking officials at the University of Michigan, including the Regents, Warde Manuel, and President Ono, are aligned in their decision to grant Harbaugh this extension within the next month.
  3. During a recent press conference, Harbaugh responded to the speculation about his contract with his characteristic pragmatism, emphasizing the importance of feeling wanted and supported in his coaching role.
Bottom Line: Harbaugh Gets Paid

Jim Harbaugh's impending contract extension, set to make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten, reflects the strong backing he has from key university officials. His candid response to the contract speculation highlights the significance of being valued and supported in his role as Michigan's head football coach. If this contract is in fact getting done, Harbaugh must feel like he is getting the respect he values from his bosses.

