Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Channing Goodwin

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from the state of North Carolina as Channing Goodwin has signed with the Wolverines. Goodwin, a 4-star wide receiver from Charlotte North Carolina, is the No. 10 ranked player in the state and the No. 44 ranked wide receiver for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Goodwin Per The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich

Goodwin has gotten better and better throughout his high school career. Good size, excellent hand, ability to run any route and exceptional body control, the Michigan legacy has a lot of tools and traits to be a true threat for the Wolverines’ offense. He’s reliable as they come at the position and his production has gone up each and every year. 

