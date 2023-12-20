Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Jo’Ziah Edmond

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land BIG TIME cornerback prospect.

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Jo'Ziah Edmond

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top players from Indiana as Jo'Ziah Edmond has signed with the Wolverines. Edmond, a 4-star cornerback from Nappanee, Indiana, is the No. 3 ranked player in the state and the No. 14 ranked cornerback in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Jo'Ziah Edmond via 247Sports:

Has verified height, size and length. Has also timed well in the forty and shuttle. Multi-purpose high school player who has played running back, caught the ball well on offense and also playing cornerback and safety. Will likely get a shot first at cornerback in college. Has played man to man in camp settings and shown the physicality, ball skills and competitive nature for the position. Has adequate recovery speed. Will need to continue to work on his hips and change of direction at his size to stick there at a high Power Five level. If he outgrows it, he can easily transition to safety. He runs plays down and has explosive qualities. Solid tackler but not a violent hitter. Versatility and physical upside make him a likely Power Five starter and potential middle round type draft choice.

Highlight Video

