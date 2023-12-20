Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Ted Hammond

According to reports, Michigan Football has landed one of the top players in the state of Ohio, as Ted Hammond has signed with the Wolverines. Hammond, a 4-star defensive lineman from Cincinnati, OH, is the No. 16 ranked player in the state and the No. 36 ranked DL in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports composite.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Hammond via On 3:

Hammond might seem a little bit like a ‘boring’ take, but Michigan fans will be glad he’s on the roster years from now … It is going to take some time for Hammond to develop under both Elston and Herbert before he makes a meaningful impact. But I do think Hammond will provide depth and be a late career starter. Right now, I see him as more of a three-technique in Michigan’s defensive scheme. Like I said, he has the frame to add plenty of weight, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get close to 300 pounds

Highlight Video