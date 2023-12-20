Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Ted Hammond

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Ted Hammond.

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Ted Hammond

According to reports, Michigan Football has landed one of the top players in the state of Ohio, as Ted Hammond has signed with the Wolverines. Hammond, a 4-star defensive lineman from Cincinnati, OH, is the No. 16 ranked player in the state and the No. 36 ranked DL in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to the 247Sports composite.

Michigan Wolverines 2023 College Football Freaks List Michigan RB Donovan Edwards 2024 Michigan Football Schedule Biff Poggi comes to Jim Harbaugh's defense Michigan football star Michigan Football Uniform Combo Michigan Football Early Signing Day

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Hammond via On 3:

Hammond might seem a little bit like a ‘boring’ take, but Michigan fans will be glad he’s on the roster years from now … It is going to take some time for Hammond to develop under both Elston and Herbert before he makes a meaningful impact. But I do think Hammond will provide depth and be a late career starter. Right now, I see him as more of a three-technique in Michigan’s defensive scheme. Like I said, he has the frame to add plenty of weight, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get close to 300 pounds

Highlight Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?