Michigan Football Injury Report: 3 Ruled OUT 3 Questionable vs. Purdue

In just over an hour, the No. 3 Michigan Football team will host unranked Purdue under the lights at the Big House. Both teams have unveiled their final injury reports for tonight's game, and the Wolverines have already ruled out three players, while the Boilermakers have ruled out seven.

Michigan vs. Purdue Opening Point Spread

Michigan Injury Report

  • Davis Warren
  • C.J. Stokes
  • Keshaun Harris

Additionally, three more players are listed as questionable:

  • Amorion Walker
  • D.J. Waller
  • Kalel Mullings

Purdue Injury Report

On the Purdue side, they will be missing seven players:

  • Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen
  • Elijah Canion
  • OC Brothers
  • Damarjhe Lewis
  • Julio Macias
  • Scotty Humpich
  • Mahamane Moussa

Three Purdue players are questionable for the game:

  • Josh Kaltenberger
  • Drew Biber
  • Khordae Sydnor
Bottom Line: Take Care of Business

Most teams get to enjoy their bye week, but that was not necessarily the case for Michigan as they have been dealing with a well-documented sign-stealing scandal. With that being said, you can bet the Wolverines are going to want to make a statement on Saturday night against the Boilermakers. Folks, this one could get ugly.

