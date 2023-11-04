Michigan Football Injury Report: 3 Ruled OUT 3 Questionable vs. Purdue

In just over an hour, the No. 3 Michigan Football team will host unranked Purdue under the lights at the Big House. Both teams have unveiled their final injury reports for tonight's game, and the Wolverines have already ruled out three players, while the Boilermakers have ruled out seven.

Michigan Injury Report

Davis Warren

C.J. Stokes

Keshaun Harris

Additionally, three more players are listed as questionable:

Amorion Walker

D.J. Waller

Kalel Mullings

Purdue Injury Report

On the Purdue side, they will be missing seven players:

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

Elijah Canion

OC Brothers

Damarjhe Lewis

Julio Macias

Scotty Humpich

Mahamane Moussa

Three Purdue players are questionable for the game:

Josh Kaltenberger

Drew Biber

Khordae Sydnor

Bottom Line: Take Care of Business

Most teams get to enjoy their bye week, but that was not necessarily the case for Michigan as they have been dealing with a well-documented sign-stealing scandal. With that being said, you can bet the Wolverines are going to want to make a statement on Saturday night against the Boilermakers. Folks, this one could get ugly.