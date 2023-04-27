Michigan football loses Damani Dent to Transfer Portal

Michigan football has suffered a series of setbacks in the past week or so with several players announcing their transfers. One of them, according to a report from The Detroit News, is redshirt freshman safety Damani Dent, who has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Dent, who did not play last season due to injury, is the second safety to do so this week.

Key Points

Dent enters NCAA transfer portal

This is the fourth Michigan player to transfer this week

Dent did not play last season due to injury

Returning starters and backups will be relied upon to step up

Damani Dent joins other Michigan Football players to enter portal

Dent joins S R.J. Moten, LB Nikhai Hill-Green, and WR A.J. Henning, within the past week to announce they are entering the portal. However, the Wolverines still have several returning starters and backups, including Rod Moore and Makari Paige, who will be relied upon to step up in Dent and Moten's absence.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line – The NCAA Transfer Portal strikes again

This trend of players entering the NCAA transfer portal is not something that is unique to Michigan but is a growing phenomenon across college sports. As teams and players navigate the changing landscape of college athletics, we can expect to see more instances like this in the future. In the meantime, the Wolverines will need to regroup and focus on preparing for the upcoming season with the players they have available. The NCAA Transfer Portal strikes again, this time, leaving its mark on the Wolverines.