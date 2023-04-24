Earlier today, a report from 247Sports surfaced indicating that Michigan WR A.J. Henning has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The news caught many Wolverines fans off-guard as the assumption was that he would be the team's stud return man once again in 2023. Following the breaking news, Henning took to Twitter to thank the University of Michigan and the fans.

Key Points

A.J. Henning has decided to transfer from Michigan

He was expected to be the Wolverines' primary return man in 2023

Henning has taken to Twitter to thank Michigan and the fans

Michigan WR A.J. Henning takes to Twitter following breaking news

Following the breaking news, Henning took to Twitter to post the following message:

- Advertisement -

“I would like to thank GOD for the blessings and opportunities bestowed up me at the University of Michigan! I appreciate Coach Harbaugh and his staff for the opportunity to play for this University. To my teammates, who are now my brothers — thank you for the lifelong memories I forged here. My sincerest gratitude to the fans for the endless support during my playing time at the University of Michigan. Being a Michigan Man has taught me things far beyond the football field and I will carry that with me for life. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. Go Blue Forever!”

Bottom Line: Henning surprised Michigan Nation

Henning's decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal surprised quite a few people as it was expected that he would return for another season as the team's primary return man. During the 2022 season, Henning was so good as a return man that was named as Second-Team All-Big Ten return specialist. We certainly wish Henning the best of luck as he moves forward with his career.