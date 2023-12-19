Michigan Football Players Reveal Altered Practice Plan for CFP Matchup vs. Alabama

Michigan Football, under the leadership of coach Jim Harbaugh, has introduced a significant shift in their practice regimen ahead of the much-anticipated College Football Playoff Rose Bowl game against Alabama. This change in approach is a strategic move by Harbaugh and his coaching staff, aiming to enhance the team's performance following back-to-back losses in previous CFP appearances. The players, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, and LB Junior Colson have articulated a shift from physical to more mental preparation, emphasizing the need to keep the team fresh and injury-free.

Taking a Page from Nick Saban

According to McCarthy, Jenkins, and Colson, Michigan's new practice plan involves less physical contact, reduced time in full pads, and a focus on mental preparation, mirroring CFP prep tactics employed by Alabama head coach, Nick Saban.

“Coach Harbaugh had a little different schedule from previous years; the boys just feel fresh mentally, physically and spiritually,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “We haven’t been in full pads as much. It’s been a little bit of a toll off our body.”

“Trying to limit as much full-blown contact as possible,” defensive tackle Kris Jenkins said. “Trying to tone that down. Trying to limit the tackling; keeping everybody fresh, keeping everyone from getting hurt.”

“It’s been a lot more mental work,” Colson said. “We’ve taken some pages out of other people’s books. A lot more mental work, a lot less physical. So when we are going physical, you expect everybody to be 100 percent. I think it’s been great for us this year. I’m excited to see where it takes us.”

The Bottom Line – A Mindful Approach to Gridiron Glory

The University of Michigan's football team's altered practice plan represents a thoughtful and strategic pivot, designed to maximize player readiness and performance in the high-stakes CFP game against Alabama. This blend of mental fortitude and physical preservation could very well be the key to unlocking the Wolverines' potential and achieving victory in Pasadena. As the team embraces this new approach by Jim Harbaugh, it stands as a testament to their commitment to innovation and adaptation in the pursuit of collegiate football excellence.