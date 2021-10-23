Michigan Football tweets out important info prior to matchup vs. Northwestern

If you are heading to Ann Arbor for today’s game between Michigan and Northwestern, there is some important information you should be aware of.
On Saturday morning, Michigan Football tweeted out the following so that you are ready for today’s game.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL MICHIGAN FOOTBALL STADIUM GUIDE
Plan to arrive early! Gates open at 10 a.m. for our noon kickoff. pic.twitter.com/vNXdwwmvEa
— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 23, 2021
Have a plan for parking!
🚘 » https://t.co/cCtRnVdvul pic.twitter.com/lo4lb2DrpP
Download your mobile tickets before approaching the entrance gates!
🎟️ » https://t.co/Pyl5GpUdHE pic.twitter.com/CFJLQQLV1d
Review the Michigan Athletics Face Covering policy!
😷 » https://t.co/CDgjuonNCh pic.twitter.com/VtFfN5WKOa
A reminder that all concessions and some parking options (including Pioneer High School) are cashless. pic.twitter.com/KGyJKgbgqn
Review the Michigan Athletics bag policy!
🎒 » https://t.co/fFa8NXd1K7 pic.twitter.com/UJBbbXLVHr
If you have additional questions, visit our helpful Stadium Guide » https://t.co/8rI9u4X2BQ
As always, enjoy the game and #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/7R91UjFQqm
