Michigan Football tweets out important info prior to matchup vs. Northwestern

by

If you are heading to Ann Arbor for today’s game between Michigan and Northwestern, there is some important information you should be aware of.

On Saturday morning, Michigan Football tweeted out the following so that you are ready for today’s game.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL MICHIGAN FOOTBALL STADIUM GUIDE

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.