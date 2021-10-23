Michigan Football tweets out important info prior to matchup vs. Northwestern

If you are heading to Ann Arbor for today’s game between Michigan and Northwestern, there is some important information you should be aware of.

On Saturday morning, Michigan Football tweeted out the following so that you are ready for today’s game.

Plan to arrive early! Gates open at 10 a.m. for our noon kickoff. pic.twitter.com/vNXdwwmvEa — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 23, 2021

Download your mobile tickets before approaching the entrance gates! 🎟️ » https://t.co/Pyl5GpUdHE pic.twitter.com/CFJLQQLV1d — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 23, 2021

Review the Michigan Athletics Face Covering policy! 😷 » https://t.co/CDgjuonNCh pic.twitter.com/VtFfN5WKOa — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 23, 2021

A reminder that all concessions and some parking options (including Pioneer High School) are cashless. pic.twitter.com/KGyJKgbgqn — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 23, 2021

If you have additional questions, visit our helpful Stadium Guide » https://t.co/8rI9u4X2BQ As always, enjoy the game and #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/7R91UjFQqm — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) October 23, 2021