Michigan football unveils uniform combo for Big Ten Championship Game [Photo]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
  • Michigan will take on Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game
  • Michigan has announced their uniform combo

This past Saturday, the Michigan football team went into Columbus and destroyed the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second season in a row. The Wolverines’ opponent will be the Purdue Boilermakers, who defeated the Indiana Hoosiers to advance to the B1G Championship Game. Just moments ago, Michigan unveiled the uniform combo they will be wearing during Saturday night’s game.

7 Michigan State players charged fo...
What uniform combo will Michigan football wear in the Big Ten Championship Game?

On Friday afternoon, Michigan announced on Twitter which uniform combo they will be wearing on Saturday night against Purdue.

As you can see below, the Wolverines will be wearing their all-blue uniform combo for the BIG Championship Game in Indianapolis.

According to my records, this will be the fourth time Michigan will be wearing the all-blue combo in 2022.

Michigan enters the game with a 12-0 record, while Purdue is 8-4.

