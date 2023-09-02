Michigan football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. East Carolina

In under a half hour, the Michigan Football team will take the field for the first time in the 2023 season when they host East Carolina at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Though the Wolverines will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a 3-game, self-imposed suspension, they are a heavy favorite to beat the Pirates on Saturday afternoon. The Wolverines have made their way out onto the field, and as you will see below, they will be wearing their blue jersey with maize pants.

What uniform combo will Michigan wear vs. East Carolina?

As you can see in the photos below, Michigan Football will be wearing its blue jersey with maize pants. They will also be wearing blue socks and blue cleats.

https://twitter.com/theblockm/status/1697992454203400395?s=20

Why it Matters

To be completely honest, Michigan could roll out of bed in their maize and blue pajamas and stomp East Carolina. The Wolverines are bringing back a TON of talent from a team that won the Big Ten Championship in 2022, while the Pirates lost a lot of firepower from what was a respectable squad last season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Michigan Football team is set to play their first game of the 2023 season against East Carolina without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, who is under a 3-game suspension. Nonetheless, the Wolverines are heavily favored to win. For this game, Michigan has chosen a uniform combo of a blue jersey paired with maize pants, complemented by blue socks and blue cleats. Despite the anticipation around their attire, the Wolverines are expected to dominate the game given their substantial talent pool from the Big Ten Championship-winning 2022 team, while East Carolina seems to have lost many key players. The predicted score is a lopsided 56-3 in favor of Michigan.

Bottom Line: Take Cover!

Look for Michigan to impose their will on both sides of the ball early and often in Saturday's game as they march to an easy win. The spread is currently sitting at the Wolverines -36.5, and if I were a betting man, which I am from time to time, I would EASILY take Michigan to cover.

Prediction: Michigan 56 East Carolina 3