Michigan Football Unveils Uniform Combo for Matchup vs. Michigan State [Photo]

Michigan Football Unveils Uniform Combo for Matchup vs. Michigan State

The highly-anticipated clash between the undefeated and No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans, which is set to take place at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, is just one day away! As fans gear up for this epic showdown, Michigan Football made an exciting revelation about the attire they will wear on Saturday night.

Michigan Football Uniform Combo

As you can see below, the Wolverines will be wearing a white jersey, blue pants, and blue accessories.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Dressing for Success

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders once said, “If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good.” When talking about college football players, there may be some truth to what Sanders said a long time ago. With that being said, we all know that the uniform combo will not factor into the final score for either team involved.