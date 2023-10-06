Michigan Football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. Minnesota

On Saturday night, the No. 2 ranked Michigan Football team will look to remain undefeated when they travel to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Earlier today, the Wolverines unveiled their uniform combo for the matchup.

As you can see below, the Wolverines will be wearing their All-White uniforms when they take the field against the Golden Gophers.

Game Information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7th

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Television/Streaming Options: NBC/Peacock

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Betting Odds: Michigan -19, O/U: 45.5

Bottom Line – Wolverines Roar

As the Michigan Wolverines embrace the challenges of life on the road, they're doing so in style. With an offense ready to exploit Minnesota's defensive woes and a defense poised to make life unbearable for the struggling Gopher offense, the Wolverines are setting the stage for victory. It's a matchup where Michigan's dominance, both offensively and defensively, could be the key to a triumphant night as they continue their quest for success in the season ahead.