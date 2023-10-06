Game 6 Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Where to Watch, Game Time, And More

The Michigan Wolverines have continued to impress this season as they have started 5-0 and are entering their second road matchup of the season as they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Wolverines are coming off a 45-7 blowout win over Nebraska while Minnesota is coming in off an out of conference win over Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Michigan Wolverines 5-0 (2-0 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Location: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Line: Wolverines -19 / O/U: 45.5

2023 Team Stats

Michigan:

2023 Record — 5-0 (2-0 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 2057 (411.4 YDS/G)

Passing Yards: 1137 (227.4 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards: 920 (184.0 YDS/G)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 1229 (245.8YDS/G)

Passing Yards Allowed: 803 (160.6 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 426 (85.2 YDS/G)

2023 Points Scored: 172 (34.4 ppg)

2023 Points Allowed: 30 (6.0 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 2

Minnesota:

2023 Record — 3-2 (1-1 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 1711 (342.2 PG)

Passing Yards: 745 (149.0 PG)

Rushing Yards: 966 (193.2 PG)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 1807 (361.4 PG)

Passing Yards Allowed: 1171 (234.2 PG)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 636 (127.2 PG)

2023 Points Scored: 120 (24.0 ppg)

2023 Points Allowed: 108 (21.6 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 64

Series History/All-Time Records

All-time head-to-head record: Michigan 76-25-3

Current streak: Michigan has won three straight

Last Michigan win: 2020 (49-24)

Last Minnesota win: 2014 (30-14)

2023 Player Stats

Michigan Wolverines

Passing: J.J. McCarthy- 83-105, 1071 yards, 10-3 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Blake Corum – 74 ATT, 425 YDS, 9 TD

Receiving: Roman Wilson – 19 REC, 326 YDS, 8 TD

Tackles: Junior Colson – 25 (11-14)

Sacks: Jaylen Harrell – 2.5

Interceptions: Mike Sainristil – 2

Minnesota

Passing: Athan Kaliakmanis – 71-121, 745 YDS, 5-4 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Darius Taylor – 87 ATT, 532 YDS, 4 TD

Receiving: Daniel Jackson – 20 REC, 252 YDS, 4 TD

Tackles: Maverick Baranowski – 35 (13-22)

Sacks: Danny Striggow – 3

Interceptions: Tyler Nubin – 3

Michigan Wolverines Players To Watch:

Offense: Wide Receiver – Roman Wilson – Senior

The Golden Gophers give up 234.2 yards a game in the passing attack while Roman Wilson averages 65.2 yards a game and is the Wolverines' leading receiver as well as scoring a team-leading eight touchdowns. Look for him to exploit the Minnesota defense and make things easy in the passing game for J.J. McCarthy.

Defense: Defensive Back – Mike Sainristil – Senior

Minnesota Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown four interceptions this season and has had a hard time not turning the ball over at least once in a game. Look for Mike Sainristil who is a very talented cornerback on the Michigan defense to get an interception and give the ball back to his offense. Sainristil is also expected to lineup with Daniel Jackson in the passing game who averages four catches a game and 50.4 yards a game, Sainristil is a shut-down corner and I’d expect Jackson to be taken out of the game as a passing option for Kaliakmanis.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan will take on Minnesota on Saturday Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM on NBC/Peacock Michigan Players to Watch: Wide Receiver Roman Wilson and Defensive Back Mike Sainristil

Bottom Line: Michigan Wolverines look to pick up another road win

The Michigan Wolverines after starting the season at home for the first four games now hit the road and they handled their first road test with ease, the Minnesota defense struggles to keep teams from driving down the field so this should be a great game for the Michigan offense. The Michigan defense doesn’t let teams get into the endzone and the Minnesota offense isn’t that great, look for the Michigan defense to make life tough for Minnesota all night long on Saturday.