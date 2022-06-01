Michigan G Caleb Houston makes final NBA decision

According to a source of Detroit Sports Nation, Michigan G Caleb Houstan plans to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Houstan, who was a freshman during the 2021-22 season, averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 32 minutes per game (34 games, 34 starts)

Source: Michigan G Caleb Houstan plans to stay in the 2022 NBA Draft. #GoBlue @umichbball — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) June 1, 2022

Coming out of high school, Houstan was the No. 6 ranked player in the nation and many believed he would end up being a one and done with the Wolverines.

Caleb Houstan speculated to have 1st Round promise

Though Houstan was far from dominant during his freshman season with the Wolverines, there have been rumors floating around that he has been issued a draft promise to be picked in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

In fact, John Hollinger of The Athletic recently noted that there has been speculation that Oklahoma City has promised they will take Houstan with the No. 30 overall pick, which is why he shut down his predraft process.

From Thunderous Intentions:

John Hollinger writes in a column on the Athletic that there is speculation Oklahoma City has promised away their 30th overall pick to Michigan forward Caleb Houstan in return, Houstan shut down his predraft process at the NBA combine. Hollinger made it clear it was more speculation saying “Suspicion immediately went to the Thunder” when Caleb Houstan pulled out of the combine.

Nation, do you think Caleb Houston is making the right decision by leaving Michigan after just one season?

