Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh adds another staffer

According to the Michigan Athletics staff directory, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has added another staffer.

As pointed out by Clayton Sayfie, Michigan has hired Rick Minter, the father of Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, as an analyst.

Rick Minter, who is 67, coached the University of Cincinnati from 1994 to 2003. During that time, he compiled a 53–63–1 record, which just so happens to be the most wins and losses in school history.