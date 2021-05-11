Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh adds defensive coach to 2021 staff

by

According to a report from Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has hired Kentucky‘s Steve Clinkscale as a pass game coordinator/DB coach.

Webb adds that Clinkscale is getting a 3-year deal and that he has a chance to be promoted to co-defensive coordinator in year two.

This hiring comes in response to former Wolverines’ co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist taking the head coaching gig at Buffalo.

