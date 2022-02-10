Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh adds key member to his staff

Jim Harbaugh has added another member to his coaching staff.
On Thursday night, Adam Schefter reported that “Former Jaguars’ executive Tom Gamble is joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff for the third time and becoming Michigan’s director of player personnel, per league sources.
Schefter noted that “Gamble is a respected personnel executive who spent over 30 years in the NFL.”
