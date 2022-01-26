in U of M

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh expected to lose coordinator to NFL

According to a report from The Wolverine, Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is expected to leave the Wolverines.

Chris Balas is reporting that Mcdonald is expected to return to the Baltimore Ravens to become their next defensive coordinator.

From The Wolverine:

Barring a change of heart or an 11th-hour event, Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will return to Baltimore to be the Raven’s D.C.

Several sources have indicated Macdonald has spoken with Ravens coach John Harbaugh about an opening on his staff. Harbaugh released last year’s coordinator, Wink Martindale, in the offseason. He’s also closing in on an extension that will keep him in Baltimore through the mid-2020s.

