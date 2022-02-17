Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh’s new contract details revealed

On Wednesday, news broke that Jim Harbaugh had agreed to a new contract with Michigan that goes through the 2026 season.

Just moments ago, Austin Meek revealed the details of Harbaugh’s new contract.

-Harbaugh will earn a $655,000 base salary with $6,395,000 in incentives plus $1,000,000 contribution to his retirement fund. This is a total of $8,050,000 for Year 1 of the new contract. He could also earn $500,000 for winning the Big Ten East, $1 million for a Big Ten Title, $1 million for a National Championship, and $500,000 for a CFP bid. If all of those things happen his Year 1 earnings would be $11,050,000. Harbaugh can also net a $50,000 bonus if he’s voted Big Ten Coach of the Year and another $75,000 if he’s named Coach of the Year by a national media outlet.

-If Harbaugh leaves after the 2022 season, he would owe Michigan a $3 million buyout. The buyout drops to $2.25 million, $1.5 million, $750,000 and then zero.

Here is Harbaugh’s new contract via Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News.

