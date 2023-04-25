Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
U of M

Michigan lands 4-star TE Brady Prieskorn from Rochester Adams H.S.

By Paul Tyler
4
0

Inside the Article:

The Michigan Wolverines have picked up a major commitment this afternoon, and it's from a homegrown talent. Four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn, who had also been considering Penn State and Ole Miss, announced his commitment to Ann Arbor. Among the other schools he'd been considering include Georgia, Alabama, Miami, and Ohio State.

Brady Prieskorn

Brady Prieskorn is a homegrown talent

Brady Prieskorn,Michigan Wolverines

He's been on the radar of Michigan for some time, having toured Ann Arbor last year while also taking in a handful of Michigan games.

- Advertisement -

According to 247Sports, Prieskorn is ranked the No. 2 overall player in the state of Michigan, the No. 2 overall tight end, and is also ranked the No. 56 overall player in the United States. Playing in his junior year last year, he had 24 receptions for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“It’s close to home and also I feel like the class we are brewing up right now is really specialAnd we are not done yet. It just felt like home when I walked in the building. All of the coaches are great people to be around as wellI’m close with pretty much everyone, Obviously coach Newsome, Harbaugh and coach Moore. Their plan is to use me kinda like how they are using Colston Loveland right now.”

Brady Prieskorn, Michigan Commit.

Being a hometown kid, the fact that he will get to play in front of family and friends without them having to travel very far at all means a great deal.

Wrapping it Up – Prieskorn is keeping it local

“It means a lot because I’m a hometown kid. Everyone already knows my name and my whole family can come and watch me every game,” he said.

He joins five-star QB Jadyn Davis, OT Blake Frazier, and RB Jordan Marshall as Michigan commitments.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
2023 NFL Draft Rumor: Detroit Lions to trade D’Andre Swift?
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

2023 NFL Draft Rumor: Detroit Lions to trade D’Andre Swift?

Don't be surprised at all if the Detroit Lions trade D'Andre Swift before the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.