Michigan lands 4-star TE Brady Prieskorn from Rochester Adams H.S.

The Michigan Wolverines have picked up a major commitment this afternoon, and it's from a homegrown talent. Four-star tight end Brady Prieskorn, who had also been considering Penn State and Ole Miss, announced his commitment to Ann Arbor. Among the other schools he'd been considering include Georgia, Alabama, Miami, and Ohio State.

Brady Prieskorn is a homegrown talent

He's been on the radar of Michigan for some time, having toured Ann Arbor last year while also taking in a handful of Michigan games.

According to 247Sports, Prieskorn is ranked the No. 2 overall player in the state of Michigan, the No. 2 overall tight end, and is also ranked the No. 56 overall player in the United States. Playing in his junior year last year, he had 24 receptions for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“It’s close to home and also I feel like the class we are brewing up right now is really special…And we are not done yet. It just felt like home when I walked in the building. All of the coaches are great people to be around as well…I’m close with pretty much everyone, Obviously coach Newsome, Harbaugh and coach Moore. Their plan is to use me kinda like how they are using Colston Loveland right now.” Brady Prieskorn, Michigan Commit.

Being a hometown kid, the fact that he will get to play in front of family and friends without them having to travel very far at all means a great deal.

Wrapping it Up – Prieskorn is keeping it local

“It means a lot because I’m a hometown kid. Everyone already knows my name and my whole family can come and watch me every game,” he said.

He joins five-star QB Jadyn Davis, OT Blake Frazier, and RB Jordan Marshall as Michigan commitments.