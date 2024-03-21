Michigan Makes Wink Martindale the highest paid assistant in college football

Wink Martindale got paid!

The Michigan Wolverines are undergoing significant changes to their coaching staff under the leadership of new head coach Sherrone Moore. According to a report from Austin Meek of The Athletic, Wink Martindale, the newly appointed defensive coordinator, has signed a three-year contract with escalating annual salaries: $2.3 million in 2024, $2.5 million in 2025, and $2.7 million in 2026. This lucrative deal makes Martindale the highest-paid assistant coach in college football, highlighting Michigan’s commitment to bolstering their defensive prowess.

For reference: The highest-paid CFB assistant in the USA Today database last year was Clemson's Garrett Riley at $2.05 million. What Michigan saved in salary for the head coach went to the DC. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) March 21, 2024

Why it Matters

The appointment of Wink Martindale as the defensive coordinator and his record-breaking contract signal a decisive move by the Michigan Wolverines to enhance their defensive strategy. Martindale’s proven track record and expertise are expected to bring a fresh perspective and innovative tactics to the team’s defense. This significant investment in Martindale’s contract underscores Michigan’s dedication to maintaining a competitive edge and achieving excellence on the field.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Sherrone Moore takes the helm as Michigan’s new head coach. Wink Martindale becomes the highest-paid assistant coach in college football with a three-year contract. Michigan’s strategic move aims to strengthen its defensive lineup.

The Bottom Line – A Game-Changing Play

Wink Martindale’s appointment and his unprecedented contract mark a bold and strategic move by the Michigan Wolverines. By making Martindale the highest-paid assistant coach in college football, Michigan demonstrates its commitment to building a formidable defense and pursuing success in the upcoming seasons. This game-changing play could potentially redefine the dynamics of college football and set new standards for coaching contracts.