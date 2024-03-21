fb
W.G. Brady

Michigan Makes Wink Martindale the highest paid assistant in college football

U of M

Wink Martindale got paid!

The Michigan Wolverines are undergoing significant changes to their coaching staff under the leadership of new head coach Sherrone Moore. According to a report from Austin Meek of The Athletic, Wink Martindale, the newly appointed defensive coordinator, has signed a three-year contract with escalating annual salaries: $2.3 million in 2024, $2.5 million in 2025, and $2.7 million in 2026. This lucrative deal makes Martindale the highest-paid assistant coach in college football, highlighting Michigan’s commitment to bolstering their defensive prowess.

Why it Matters

The appointment of Wink Martindale as the defensive coordinator and his record-breaking contract signal a decisive move by the Michigan Wolverines to enhance their defensive strategy. Martindale’s proven track record and expertise are expected to bring a fresh perspective and innovative tactics to the team’s defense. This significant investment in Martindale’s contract underscores Michigan’s dedication to maintaining a competitive edge and achieving excellence on the field.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Sherrone Moore takes the helm as Michigan’s new head coach.
  2. Wink Martindale becomes the highest-paid assistant coach in college football with a three-year contract.
  3. Michigan’s strategic move aims to strengthen its defensive lineup.
The Bottom Line – A Game-Changing Play

Wink Martindale’s appointment and his unprecedented contract mark a bold and strategic move by the Michigan Wolverines. By making Martindale the highest-paid assistant coach in college football, Michigan demonstrates its commitment to building a formidable defense and pursuing success in the upcoming seasons. This game-changing play could potentially redefine the dynamics of college football and set new standards for coaching contracts.

