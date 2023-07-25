The NCAA's investigation into recruiting violations at the University of Michigan has swept up another big name: Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore. According to a report from Ross Dellenger, Moore, along with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh and Tight Ends Coach Grant Newsome, are expected to face sanctions resulting from alleged recruiting infringements during the 2020 COVID-induced dead period.

Michigan OC Sherrone Moore expected to receive NCAA sanctions

Harbaugh is reportedly looking at a four-game suspension in the upcoming season, pending approval from the NCAA Committee on Infractions. Moore and Newsome are also slated to face undisclosed sanctions. This news puts a spotlight on Moore, who is speculated to serve as an interim option if Harbaugh's suspension takes effect.

Key Points

Sherrone Moore is expected to face NCAA sanctions.

These sanctions are the result of an investigation into recruiting violations at the University of Michigan.

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh is also expected to face a four-game suspension.

Tight Ends Coach Grant Newsome is another staff member who could face sanctions.

Sherrone Moore may serve as the interim head coach if Harbaugh's suspension is confirmed.

Bottom Line – A Field of Uncertainty

The prospective sanctions against Sherrone Moore, Jim Harbaugh, and Grant Newsome present a moment of uncertainty and challenge for the Michigan Wolverines. With potential suspensions looming, the coaching staff will need to prepare for various scenarios and maintain team focus amidst these distractions. The situation also serves as a stark reminder to other programs about the importance of adhering to NCAA regulations and the significant implications of violations. The coming weeks will certainly prove pivotal in shaping the future course for the Wolverines and their coaching staff.