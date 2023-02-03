Michigan Panthers fire Jeff Fisher, name new head coach

The Michigan Panthers will have a new head coach when the 2023 USFL season begins, as they have decided to part ways with Jeff Fisher. Despite having the No. 1 overall pick in the inaugural USFL reboot draft, Fisher led the Panthers to the second-worst record in the entire league. Now, according to the Panthers, Fisher is being replaced by former San Francisco 49ers coach, Mike Nolan.

We've got big news, Panthers fans 🐾



Announcing the new Head Coach of the Michigan Panthers: Mike Nolan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uimTARFRXh — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 3, 2023

Why it Matters for the Michigan Panthers

When the Panthers hired Fisher to be their head coach, the hope was that he would lead the team to the USFL Championship. Unfortunately, Fisher struggled as head coach of the Panthers, as they finished the 2022 season with a 2-8 record, which was the second-worst record in the league. Fisher is being replaced by Nolan, who also comes to the Panthers with NFL head-coaching experience as he previously coached the 49ers.

Mike Nolan by the Numbers

- Advertisement -

As noted, Nolan comes to the Panthers with some NFL coaching experience. Nolan was the 49ers' head coach.

49ers head coach from 2005-2008

Overall record of 18-37 with 49ers