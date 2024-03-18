Michigan PG Dug McDaniel Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Dug McDaniel Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, Michigan PG Dug McDaniel has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. During this past season, McDaniel averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists in 26 games with the Wolverines. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Why it Matters

The season for McDaniel was marked by a unique situation where he faced a six-game suspension applicable only to road games during January and February while remaining active for home games. This peculiar suspension arrangement affected Michigan’s performance, as the team lost all six away games during the suspension period. The Wolverines’ season concluded with a record of 8-24, enduring 18 losses in their final 20 games and a nine-game losing streak.

Bottom Line

Dug McDaniel’s decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal marks a significant shift for both him and the Michigan Wolverines. His impressive ability to score the basketball and dish out assists underscores his potential impact on a new program. With two years of eligibility left, McDaniel’s move could significantly alter the dynamics of both his future team and Michigan, which must now adapt to the loss of a key player amid a challenging season.