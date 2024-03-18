Search

3 Free Agent Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions Should Consider

Don't be surprised if the Detroit Lions sign one of these free agent quarterbacks.

Jared Goff and Taylor Decker Among 13 Detroit Lions to receive roster bonus

Jared Goff and Taylor Decker just got richer!

Detroit Lions restructure contract of Carlton Davis III

The Detroit Lions restructure the contract of Carlton Davis III.
W.G. Brady

Michigan PG Dug McDaniel Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

U of M

Dug McDaniel Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, Michigan PG Dug McDaniel has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. During this past season, McDaniel averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists in 26 games with the Wolverines. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Why it Matters

The season for McDaniel was marked by a unique situation where he faced a six-game suspension applicable only to road games during January and February while remaining active for home games. This peculiar suspension arrangement affected Michigan’s performance, as the team lost all six away games during the suspension period. The Wolverines’ season concluded with a record of 8-24, enduring 18 losses in their final 20 games and a nine-game losing streak.

  1. Transfer Decision: Michigan PG Dug McDaniel has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, as reported by Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports.
  2. Season Performance: McDaniel averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists in 26 games with the Wolverines during the past season.
  3. Eligibility: He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Bottom Line

Dug McDaniel’s decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal marks a significant shift for both him and the Michigan Wolverines. His impressive ability to score the basketball and dish out assists underscores his potential impact on a new program. With two years of eligibility left, McDaniel’s move could significantly alter the dynamics of both his future team and Michigan, which must now adapt to the loss of a key player amid a challenging season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

