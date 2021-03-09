Michigan plans on hosting fans at The Big House in 2021

Sharing is caring!

It’s the highest capacity stadium in college football, and fans will be getting a chance to return to the legendary venue this fall when college football resumes.

The Big House in Ann Arbor has a seating capacity of 107,601, and while that number won’t be reached for home attendance figures any time soon, the Michigan Wolverines are planning on hosting fans at home games this year.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that outdoor sports venues that feature seating capacity over 10,000 may have up to 1,000 fans in attendance, while venues with lower capacities (such as Little Caesars Arena) may have up to 750 in attendance.

Athletic director Warde Manuel stated the school’s intention to host fans at the venue, which fans have been barred from thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic since last March.

“We are planning for fans, (for there) to be attendance in the fall,” Manuel said. “Although there’s nothing finalized in terms of capacity in our facility.”

However, any potential figures on final numbers have yet to be released. For Manuel, he and other school officials will be studying the men’s basketball tournament at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium, where 8,000 fans will be allowed to attend by the Big Ten conference.

“We’re trying to look at different models there, to be prepared if fans are allowed at our competitions,” Manuel said of the tournament.

Michigan’s first home game later this fall will take place on September 4 against the Western Michigan Broncos.

– – Quotes via Aaron McCann of MLive Link – –