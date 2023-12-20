Michigan RB Leon Franklin Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
According to Michigan RB Leon Franklin, he has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Franklin, a preferred walk-on, has decided to seek new opportunities after playing a supporting role in the team over the past few seasons. Franklin noted that he will be staying with the Wolverines until their season is completed.
Moving On
His announcement on X (formerly Twitter) about entering the transfer portal is a move that not only affects his career but also the Wolverines' depth in the running back position. Franklin has two years of eligibility remaining, a factor that might appeal to potential programs looking to bolster their running back options.
TL;DR (too long didn't read)
- Leon Franklin, a preferred walk-on running back for the Michigan Wolverines, enters the transfer portal.
- His decision follows the recent departures of other team members, hinting at roster changes.
- Franklin's transfer affects the depth and experience of Michigan's running back lineup.
The Bottom Line – A New Chapter for Franklin and the Wolverines
Leon Franklin's decision to enter the transfer portal marks a new chapter in his football career and a reshuffling period for the Michigan Wolverines. This situation underscores the dynamic nature of college football, where player transfers are a common occurrence, influencing team composition and strategy. For Franklin and the Wolverines, it's a time of transition and adaptation, highlighting the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics.