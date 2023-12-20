Michigan RB Leon Franklin Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to Michigan RB Leon Franklin, he has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Franklin, a preferred walk-on, has decided to seek new opportunities after playing a supporting role in the team over the past few seasons. Franklin noted that he will be staying with the Wolverines until their season is completed.

I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility. THANK YOU MICHIGAN FAMILY 💙💛‼️ pic.twitter.com/Kd6oUuNiWj — LeLe™️⛓ (@LeonMFranklin) December 20, 2023

Moving On

His announcement on X (formerly Twitter) about entering the transfer portal is a move that not only affects his career but also the Wolverines' depth in the running back position. Franklin has two years of eligibility remaining, a factor that might appeal to potential programs looking to bolster their running back options.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Leon Franklin, a preferred walk-on running back for the Michigan Wolverines, enters the transfer portal. His decision follows the recent departures of other team members, hinting at roster changes. Franklin's transfer affects the depth and experience of Michigan's running back lineup.

The Bottom Line – A New Chapter for Franklin and the Wolverines

Leon Franklin's decision to enter the transfer portal marks a new chapter in his football career and a reshuffling period for the Michigan Wolverines. This situation underscores the dynamic nature of college football, where player transfers are a common occurrence, influencing team composition and strategy. For Franklin and the Wolverines, it's a time of transition and adaptation, highlighting the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics.